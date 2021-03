Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:13 Hits: 3

The UK's medicine regulator said on Thursday that Britons should keep on getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including the shot developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, after Denmark and some other countries restricted their use of it.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/britons-told-to-keep-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine-covid-19-14385628