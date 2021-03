Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:06 Hits: 6

People living in same-sex couples will be barred from adopting children in Poland even as single parents, under a new law announced on Thursday (Mar 11) by a nationalist ruling party which has made anti-gay policies a major part of its governing platform.

