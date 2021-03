Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:26 Hits: 4

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will exceed their original global target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20per cent this year, producing 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion doses, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday.

