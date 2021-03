Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:34 Hits: 5

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Thursday (Mar 11) that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission.

