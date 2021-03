Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:51 Hits: 2

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has said that ethnic Serbs favor abolishing the Office of the High Representative (OHR) for Bosnia-Herzegovina and holding a referendum on the status of the country's predominantly Serbian entity if their views are not respected.

