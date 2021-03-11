Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 00:14 Hits: 2

Joe Biden's administration resumed on Wednesday the Program for Minors of Central America (CAM) to reunite children from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras with their parents, who are legal residents in the U.S.

However, the U.S. Southern Border Ambassador Roberta Jacobson Roberta Jacobson warned that "neither this neither this announcement nor any of the opposite measures recommend that anybody, particularly youngsters and households with younger youngsters ought to make the damaging journey to attempt to enter the US in irregular style."

White House advisor, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, says the United States has so far processed 1,400+ asylum-seekers who the Trump administration previously required to wait in Mexico under the MPP program. pic.twitter.com/Cpl1EfgIKt March 10, 2021

The CAM, which operated from 2014 to 2017, allowed youngsters from Central America to seek asylum in the U.S. before traveling to the border. Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump halted the program in 2017. His decision left stranded some 3000 minors who had already been authorized to travel.

On Wednesday, the authorities explained that the program would have two phases. First, they will reopen cases suspended by Trump's administration and reach parents to apply for their children. In a second phase, they will accept new applications.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The U.S. has officially returned to the Paris Agreement as Biden’s administration has declared environmental struggle a top priority and after former U.S. president Donald Trump officially withdrew the country from the climate pact in November 2020. pic.twitter.com/9nc6SO3IIx February 19, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Resumes-Program-To-Reunite-Migrant-Children-With-Parents-20210310-0020.html