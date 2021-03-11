The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Pope Francis Rejects Hoard of Vaccines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Category: World Hits: 2

Pope Francis Rejects Hoard of Vaccines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis condemned the "hoard of vaccines" and supported the Pan American Committee of Judges' request for an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. This, in a letter that the Vatican shared with the press.

RELATED:

Pope Francis Ends His Visit To Iraq With a Public Mass in Erbil

Argentine news agency Telam published on Wednesday that it had access to a letter the Pope sent to the president of the Pan American Committee of Judges Roberto Andrés Gallardo. "I share the concern," the Pope stressed.

"Even the countries that have vaccinated the most and best need vaccination in other countries to keep their borders open and regain normalcy in international relations," the Pope said. "Those who hoard vaccines, those who put the accent on intellectual property, those who block the provision of medicines are wrong and will ultimately be victims of their myopia," the leader of the Catholic Church added.

On Wednesday, the Pan American Committee of Judges for Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to support India and South Africa's exemption of intellectual property for vaccines and tests to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.


 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pope-Francis-Rejects-Hoard-of-Vaccines-Amid-COVID-19-Pandemic-20210310-0022.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version