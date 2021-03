Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 08:45 Hits: 3

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has accused Serbian state-affiliated media of waging a smear campaign against anti-corruption investigative reporter Stevan Dojcinovic.

