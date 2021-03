Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 09:07 Hits: 5

ALOR GAJAH: A 29-year-old man doused his friend with petrol and set him alight - all over the suspected theft of a smartphone. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/11/man-on-the-run-after-setting-friend-on-fire-over-a-smartphone