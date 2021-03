Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 00:30 Hits: 5

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned violence against Myanmar protesters and called on the army to show restraint, but failed to denounce the military takeover as a coup or threaten further action due to opposition from China and Russia.

