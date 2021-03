Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 01:01 Hits: 4

A Saudi court on Tuesday upheld the original sentence of women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who had championed women’s right to drive and for an end to Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210311-saudi-court-upholds-prison-sentence-for-women-s-rights-activist-loujain-al-hathloul