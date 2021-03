Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:45 Hits: 5

BUTTERWORTH: A Bangladeshi man was jailed two months by a Sessions Court for trying to bribe a policeman when he was detained for not wearing his face mask properly at a shopping mall here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/11/foreign-worker-jailed-two-months-for-attempting-to-bribe-policeman-with-rm150