Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 23:30 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Mar 10) imposed sanctions on two children of Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and six companies they control in response to the military's Feb 1 coup and the killing of protesters since the takeover. The US Treasury Department said in a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-coup-us-sanctions-children-min-aung-hlaing-military-14380814