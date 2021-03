Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 23:48 Hits: 3

At least 3,000 nurses have been killed by COVID-19, the global nurses' federation said on Thursday (Mar 11) as it warned of a looming exodus of health workers traumatised by the pandemic.

