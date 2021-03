Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 05:10 Hits: 5

BEIJING: China has slammed a BBC report, days after summoning the British ambassador to Beijing to register displeasure over a recent article she penned defending press freedom. The Chinese embassy in London posted a statement on its website on Thursday (Mar 11) saying it had written to the BBC ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-bbc-report-uk-ambassador-caroline-wilson-14382560