Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

President Joe Biden goes before the nation Thursday in his first primetime television address to deliver a message of "hope" after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan a year into the deadly pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-to-urge-hope-after-congress-passes-huge-covid-19-relief-14383438