Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

Merrick Garland’s widely praised handling of the Oklahoma City bombing investigation may inform how he will approach the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0310/As-attorney-general-Garland-vows-to-tackle-domestic-extremism?icid=rss