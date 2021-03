Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:52 Hits: 2

Wolfsburg remain in the hunt for a first Women's Champions League title since 2014 after seeing off Norwegians LSK Kvinner. The German side won 2-0 on Wednesday and 4-0 on aggregate, but the competition is heating up.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-champions-league-wolfsburg-waltz-into-quarterfinals/a-56827811?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf