Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:11 Hits: 3

Myanmar's junta is seeking to control the flow of information by putting pressure on journalists, imposing stricter censorship laws and internet blockades.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-coup-military-cracks-down-on-free-speech-press-freedom/a-56829376?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf