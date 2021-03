Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:45 Hits: 3

Returning to the political arena, Lula attacked the president's approach to the pandemic and vaccinations, as well as the president's management of Brazil's economy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-s-lula-slams-bolsonaro-s-imbecile-covid-19-policies/a-56830620?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf