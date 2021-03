Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 12:26 Hits: 2

French protesters had occupied three of the country’s four national theatres on Wednesday to demand an end to the closure of cultural venues imposed due to the pandemic as frustration grows with the months-long halt to performances.

