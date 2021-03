Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 12:39 Hits: 2

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that the bloc had reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for an additional four million vaccine doses to be delivered this month and targeted at Covid-19 "hotspots", including about 600,000 destined for France.

