Footage posted online on March 6 shows two men in civilian clothes chasing a group of protesters in the centre of Dakar, Senegal, and firing at them with live ammunition. The incident took place the day before. Widespread protests have swept Senegal after opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was incarcerated on March 3.

