French celebrities help raise awareness about endometriosis

French celebrities help raise awareness about endometriosis Endometriosis can cause cripplingly painful periods, is a common factor in infertility and affects around one in 10 women. Yet for years, it was overlooked by both the general public and doctors. That's now beginning to change. In France, Info-Endometriosis, a group that works to fund research and educate people about the condition, has launched several awareness campaigns. But its members say there's still a long way to go. FRANCE 24's Cécile Galluccio, Armelle Caux and Erika Olavarria report.

