U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

Category: World Hits: 3NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. Read full story
