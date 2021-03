Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 18:34 Hits: 3

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday set the stage for a likely 2022 presidential run, using his first speech since his graft convictions were overturned to blast President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic and economy. Read full story

