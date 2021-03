Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:13 Hits: 3

RABAT (Reuters) - A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen, to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups. Read full story

