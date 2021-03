Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:27 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/11/biden039s-19-trillion-covid-19-bill-wins-final-approval-in-house