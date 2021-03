Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 12:06 Hits: 2

Portugal's health authority said on Wednesday it had approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for those aged over 65 as new studies revealed its effectiveness in preventing infection and lowering hospitalisations among elderly people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portugal-approves-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-for-over-65s-14376654