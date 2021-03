Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

The world is missing a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild a sustainable post-pandemic future, the United Nations said Wednesday in an assessment showing less than 20 percent of recovery finance can be considered "green".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/world-failing-to-take-green-covid-19-recovery-path-un-14377626