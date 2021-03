Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

Around the United States, communities and organizations are working to provide reparations to Black people for past injustices. These debates are playing out in the Massachusetts college town of Amherst, where only 5% of residents are Black.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0310/What-would-Black-reparations-look-like-in-Amherst-Mass?icid=rss