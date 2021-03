Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:07 Hits: 4

Libya’s parliament has come together for the first time since 2014 and approved an interim government to unite the North African country. Following the ouster of Muammar Qaddafi, Libya became mired in war and split between rival governments.

