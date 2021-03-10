Rural Women Can Drive Green Recoveries

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 11:14 Hits: 1

The post-pandemic recovery packages so far proposed by Asia-Pacific governments invariably omit a key demographic: rural women. Unless policymakers quickly apply a gender perspective to their spending priorities, this large and vital group will be left behind, and the economic impact of official programs will fall short of potential.

