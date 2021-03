Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:30 Hits: 1

In a recent letter to her G20 colleagues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for stronger multilateralism in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. By emphasizing governance, flexibility, and accessibility, Yellen offers reason to hope for broader action to address the many gaping holes in the current global financial system.

