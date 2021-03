Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:10 Hits: 4

Implementing an overall US strategy to bolster liberal democracy and rebuild multilateralism will inevitably involve many shades of gray. But the Biden administration’s early actions and the sincerity of its declarations suggest that it could become the most internationally transformative US administration in decades.

