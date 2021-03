Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 07:09 Hits: 5

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said that the chief of the military's General Staff, Onik Gasparian, had been relieved of his duties as of March 10 as opposition demonstrators continued to demand the prime minister's resignation.

