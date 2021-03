Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 08:09 Hits: 4

The bobsled track in St. Moritz is the only one in the world that is made entirely of ice and snow — and has been every winter since 1904. Typically used by Olympic athletes, amateurs can also race down the ice track.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-record-breaking-journey-through-europe-speeding-down-the-world-s-oldest-bob-run/a-56616816?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf