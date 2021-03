Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 04:16 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon on Tuesday (Mar 9) approved a request to keep about 2,300 National Guard troops in Washington to help protect the US Capitol for two more months. The number is about half of the 5,200 National Guard troops currently patrolling the Capitol. Since the JanĀ 6 attack on the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-capitol-pentagon-approve-national-guard-security-military-14373776