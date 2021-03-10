Madison Cawthorn tweets out racist immigrant thing he says Twitter won't let him tweet

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 01:30 Hits: 1

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, like many politicians (and people for that matter), has embellished his personal history at points. Cawthorn, unlike most people, has seemingly generated an almost entirely fact-free mythology about himself. He’s lied about being accepted into schools. He’s lied about anonymously running a racist website that attacked his opponent in the North Carolina District 11 elections. He’s lied about his pursuit of Olympic excellence. He’s lied about his business acumen. He’s lied about the election and the integrity of the 2020 national election. He’s lied about possibly breaking federal law and carrying a firearm into the House Chambers. He’s even lied about other Democratic candidates running for office in states he does not live in. I guess Cawthorn isn’t so much different than most of the Republican field when you come to think of it.

On Monday, however, Cawthorn reached a new Trumpian-level of pathology. In big boy Madison’s attempts to throw his rhetorical hat into the GOP rhetorical septic tank that is censorship by big tech and cancel culture, Cawthorn went to his official government Twitter account and tweeted out this video and text on Twitter about how he was being persecuted. In fact, he was being persecuted by the very form of communications he was using to tell you about this censorship! Have I blown your mind yet? “Big-Tech is actively censoring my GOVERNMENT account as we speak. They will not allow me to praise @GovAbbott for his leadership in addressing the immigration crisis on our southern border. This is madness!”

That is madness! I’m glad you were able to tweet about how Twitter was not letting you tweet about it. I think my brain might explode. If a snake-salesman eats his own tail in the forest and no one is there to censor him would you even know whether or not he was a snake salesman? Think about it. Actually, don’t think about it.

In the video, Cawthorn sits behind his House office desk, purporting to have his Twitter account open on a laptop screen in front of him. He tells the audience that he’s in his office in Washington, D.C., and he’s on his “official twitter, sanctioned by the government, that allows me to have it.” (I have a Twitter account too! Mine is sanctioned by me and I’m allowed to have it!) Cawthorn then proceeded to make a run for immigration racism, saying that “we have extraordinary weak leadership along the southern border.” Blah bah blah something about immigrants coming into our country and stealing your children’s futures, etc. Besides the fact that the majority of our southern border is made up of real estate under Republican governors, I’m not sure exactly what Cawthorn thinks he’s saying. Either way, it’s GOP racist rhetoric, and lying is clearly something that Cawthorn feels most at home doing.

Cawthorn then says he wants to praise Texas Republican Gov. Abbott for sending his state’s national guard down to “protect” the border—as opposed to helping out all of those Texans who were damaged by his lack of leadership during the winter electrical grid failure. He then says how great this terrible Texas governor is. Then, Cawthorn says that Twitter keeps giving him a prompt that says “something went wrong,” and Cawthorn claims this is the third time they have tried to send this tweet. He ends by accusing “big tech” of being “pro illegal immigration” and “censorship.”

It is important to note here that Cawthorn is not holding the phone that is recording this. That means there is at least one other person who thought that recording this and tweeting it out was not contradictory at all. This means that on top of Cawthorn being as smart as a rock, his team of people are also of gravel-level intelligence. And the rock I’m thinking about is a super not-smart rock. Unless they are smarter than I given them, meaning as smart as astroturf or something, which makes them so heinously cynical it is hard to imagine that kind of worldview.

How am I seeing this tweet...on Twitter? Must be magic. pic.twitter.com/ON5O4YST8d March 9, 2021

