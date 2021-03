Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 4

Meghan Markle is not the first nonwhite member of the British royal family. An Indian princess was brought into the fold in the mid-1800s and wrote about wanting to escape royal life.

