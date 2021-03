Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 4

Party official Zaw Myat Linn died after being detained by security forces overnight, according to former legislator Ba Myo Thein. Residents of a Yangon neighborhood say police raided their homes.

