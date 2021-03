Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:20 Hits: 4

Germany's latest political scandal is directly tied to the coronavirus pandemic: Two conservative politicians received kickbacks for brokering mask deals. For their parties, the timing could scarcely be worse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-corruption-scandal-hounds-angela-merkel-s-cdu-csu/a-56819273?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf