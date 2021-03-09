The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

In Bangladesh, Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in one of world's largest brothels

Category: World Hits: 4

In Bangladesh, Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in one of world's largest brothels Daulatdia, a vast warren of alleyways and shacks the size of a small village, is the largest brothel in Bangladesh and possibly the world. Here, close to 2,000 women live and work, servicing around 3,000 clients every day. Now, the brothel's sex workers are among the first in Bangladesh to be offered a vaccine against Covid-19 and community leaders have launched a campaign to try to convince as many women as possible to get the jab.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210309-in-bangladesh-covid-19-vaccination-drive-launched-in-one-of-world-s-largest-brothels

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version