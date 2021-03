Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 18:52 Hits: 6

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/10/eu-rejects-accusations-of-039vaccine-nationalism039