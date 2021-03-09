The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands PENITAS, Texas (Reuters) - Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. Read full story

