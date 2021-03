Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:23 Hits: 7

Demonstrators kept blocking roadways across Lebanon on Tuesday in protest over the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock, despite a call by President Michel Aoun for security forces to clear the obstructions.

