Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 19:05 Hits: 7

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-covid-19-patients-in-intensive-care-highest-since-end-14371088