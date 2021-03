Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 20:22 Hits: 8

Twenty years after being blasted out of Afghanistan's rugged central highlands, one of the country's famed Buddha statues made a brief virtual return on Tuesday (Mar 9) night as a three-dimensional projection filled the alcove that hosted the statue for centuries.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/afghan-buddha-in-virtual-return-on-anniversary-of-destruction-by-taliban-14370676