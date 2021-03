Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:59 Hits: 4

The CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. But guidelines around travel and dining remain unclear.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0309/Masks-off-Fully-vaccinated-people-can-now-meet-says-CDC?icid=rss