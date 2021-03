Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:04 Hits: 4

Corruption convictions sidelined former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from the 2018 presidential election – and opened the door for President Jair Bolsonaro. The annulment of Mr. da Silva’s convictions gives new life to his Workers’ Party, one analyst said.

